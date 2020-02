PAOK Thessaloniki cruised through to the Greek Cup semi-final after defeating Panathinaikos Athens 1-0 in the second leg at OAKA Wednesday night with an aggregate of 3-0 (2-0 in first leg). The sole goal of the game was scored by Polish striker Świderski in the 12th minute.

Earlier on Wednesday Olympiacos Piraeus also secured a spot in the semi-final after disposing of Lamia at home with 3-2.