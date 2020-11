PAOK Thessaloniki scored 4 second-half goals to defeat Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven at Toumba stadium on Thursday night 0n matchday 3 of Group E of the Europa League to go to 5 points on the table.

The Dutch team grabbed the lead in the first half (Zahani 20′), but the Greek team stormed back with 4 goals in the second half (Schwab 47′, Zivkovic 55′, 66′, Tzolis 58′) to bag the three points.