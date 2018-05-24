Parents sue 30-year-old son to leave home! (video)

The sone is arguing that legally, he was not given enough notice to leave

The parents of a 30-year-old man have resorted to drastic measures in an effort to get their son to fly the coop: they are suing him.

Court documents say Michael Rotondo does not pay rent or help with chores and has ignored his parents’ offers of money to get him settled.

Despite doling out five eviction letters, Christina and Mark Rotondo say their son still refuses to move out.

Michael is arguing that legally, he was not given enough notice to leave.

Mr and Mrs Rotondo filed their case with the Onondaga County Supreme Court, near Syracuse, New York, on 7 May, after months of unsuccessfully urging their son to leave.

The would-be empty nesters’ lawyer, Anthony Adorante, told Syracuse.com the couple did not know how else to get their adult son out of their house.

“We have decided that you must leave this house immediately,” reads the first letter, dated 2 February, according to court filings.

more at BBC.com