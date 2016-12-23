Parents sue highschool for not allowing daughter to paly on boy’s basketball team

Parents of a 7th grader in the US are suing their daughter’s high school for not allowing her to play on the boy’s basketball team. As reported in nj.com.

As a sixth-grader last year, Sydney Phillips earned a spot on the girls basketball team at St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth. By the end of the season, she was picked as an all-star player.

This year, however, Phillips learned in October that St. Theresa’s was dropping the team because not enough girls were interested. Phillips and her parents quickly approached the school, seeking some options and finally requesting their daughter be allowed to play on the boys team.

After meeting with several school officials, without success, Sydney’s father, Scott Phillips, decided to take it to another step. He filed a suit against the school and the Archdiocese of Newark seeking that they be required to allow his daughter to play on the seventh-grade boys team.

“I’m not looking for money. I just want her to play basketball,” Scott Phillips said.

His daughter, he said, has hopes of playing the game in high school and college.

“She’s a good player,” the father said. “We’re not saying she’ll be the best player. She’s a good player. She works hard and she wants to play.”

The family interest in the sport runs deep, as Scott Phillips’ wife, Theresa, was the coach for the St. Theresa’s girls team.

In the lawsuit, Phillips says the school and the archdiocese do not have a specific rule prohibiting Sydney from playing on the boys team.

St. Theresa’s, in the legal brief responding to the lawsuit, states Sydney Phillips’ application to play on the boys team was filed late, a claim Scott Phillips says is not true.