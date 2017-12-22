Partial sale of Thessaloniki port signed

The 67% of Thessaloniki Port is to be given to the South Europe Gateway Thessaloniki (SEGT), after the signing of the sale, pending the approval of the agreement by the Competition Commission. The sale took place at the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), reaching 231.926.000 euros.

The investment may reach 1.1 billion euros in total, including all necessary investments for the next years. HRADF Board Chairman Aris Xenofos and Sotiris Theofanis signed the agreement and Boris Wenzel, with the attendance of Christophe Chantepy (French Ambassador to Greece), Dr. Martin Schurig (German Embassy Representative), Mr. Panagiotis Kouroublis (Shipping Minister) and Mr. Nektarios Santorinios (Deputy Shipping Minister).

Source: thegreekobserver.com