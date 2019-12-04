Parts of Greece in snow, as weather deteriorates (photos-videos)

Greece is experiencing a sudden shift in weather with low temperatures, snow and rain hitting the north and central part of the mainland.

The cities of Thessaloniki, Xanthi, Alexandroupolis, Pelion, Trikala, and Larissa are covered in snow, while local authorities in some areas have decided to schools will remain closed for safety reasons.

Heavy rainfall has been reported in several areas of the country, with meteorologists urging motorists to be particularly cautious due to frost on the roads.

The phenomena, which are likely to be intense locally, will gradually weaken by noon. The temperature is forecast to drop sharply from north to south.