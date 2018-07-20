Passenger traffic in Greece up by 10.5% in first half of 2018

Passenger traffic rose 10.5% in the first half of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017, totalling 24.5 million passengers, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday, according to Athens News Agency.

The number of passengers totalled 24,458,175 in the January-June period, up 10.5% from 2017. The number of flights in Greek airports amounted to 211,591 (of which 88,948 domestic and 122,643 international), up 7.8% compared with the same period in 2017 (196,241 flights) with the biggest passenger traffic rise recorded in the airports of Sitia (up 84.5%), Milos (76.4%), Kavala (65.9%).