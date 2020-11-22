Passengers will need vaccine proof for international flights, warns Qantas boss

The CEO of the Australian carrier, said when vaccines become readily available, proof of a jab would be a “necessity” if passengers want to travel abroad

The boss of Qantas has said passengers will be required to show proof that they have taken a Covid-19 vaccine before they step foot on the airline’s planes and embark on international travel.

Alan Joyce, the Irish-born chief executive of the Australian carrier, said when vaccines become readily available, proof of a jab would be a “necessity” if passengers want to travel abroad.

In an interview with Australia’s Channel Nine, he said: “We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft.

“Whether you need that domestically, we will have to see what happens with Covid-19 and the market, but certainly for international passengers coming in and leaving the country, we think that’s a necessity”.

The move came as global airline trade body IATA said it was developing a “digital travel pass” in conjunction with British Airways owner IAG.

IATA said the travel pass would “manage and verify the secure flow of necessary testing or vaccine information” among governments, airlines, laboratories and passengers to support a return to international travel.

