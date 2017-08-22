Paulie Malignaggi says boxing world laughing at Conor McGregor (videos)

Paulie Malignaggi, former sparring partner to Conor McGregor, says the boxing world is laughing at him over his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

MMA star McGregor will face Mayweather in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the latter’s unbeaten 49-bout record on the line in the Irishman’s first ever boxing match.

Malignaggi sparred with McGregor in the build-up to the fight before quitting after photos of their sessions were released on social media, the American believing them to have been leaked deliberately by McGregor’s camp.

“McGregor gets angry because boxing has not accepted him, but would an MMA fighter accept a boxer walking into their sport claiming that they are the best when he’s never done it in his life?” Malignaggi said to Sky Sports.

“That’s the situation with McGregor in boxing, he is being laughed at and it is only getting worse as each video of a public workout or him shadow boxing is released.

Malignaggi has been particularly aggrieved by claims he was knocked down by McGregor during their sparring sessions, which he says is untrue.

“They want you to believe this was a knockdown and people can choose to be deceived but then they can only be mad at themselves when they realise the truth,” Malignaggi added.

source: yahoo