People injured in protests outside Georgian parliament

Anger erupted when Sergei Gavrilov addressed an assembly of MPs from Orthodox Christian countries

Some 240 people were hurt in clashes as protesters tried to storm Georgia’s parliament after a Russian MP took the speaker’s seat in parliament.

Riot police stopped them from entering the building, reportedly using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Anger erupted when Sergei Gavrilov addressed an assembly of MPs from Orthodox Christian countries.

Tensions with Russia are high, 11 years after they fought a war over the breakaway region of South Ossetia.

More than 100 people were still being treated in hospital hours after the clashes on Friday, Georgian officials said. Among the 240 hurt, 80 were police, they added.

A doctor told Georgian media that two people had lost an eye.

source: bbc.com