Photos of Cypriot Commandos in snow drill

On Wednesday, the Cypriot National Guard posted photos of winter training exercises carried out at Mount Troodos by the Commandos unit. The personnel that took part in the exercises included officers, non-commissioned officers, conscripts and contracted conscripts, men and women.

According to the Ministry of Defence’s statement, the Commandos have the chance to be trained in realistic conditions in snow and in the construction of snow-capped survival facilities such as igloo, snow-holes, the setting up of booby traps, moving in the environment using snowshoes.

Cypriot Minister of Defence Savvas Angelidis visited the training site, where he had the opportunity to watch part of the drill close up.