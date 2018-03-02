Photos of Greek soldiers being taken to Turkish court (photos)

Photos of the two Greek soldiers being taken to a Turkish court by Turkish authorities have emerged in Turkish media outlets. According to Turkish journalists, the two Greeks were charged with illegal entry into a forbidden military zone and not for espionage, contrary to initial information that the Turkish prosecutor had proposed they be charged also for spying. The two soldiers are being held in the Adrianople prison after being questioned by the Turkish military prosecutor, while a Turkish reporter from news outlet “Birlik” said photos of their footprints in the snow had been found on their phones. According to the Turkish journalist, the mother of one of the two soldiers was also present in the courtroom. According to information, their mobile phones and weapons have been seized until they are investigated.

Responding to a question by the Turkish judge about how and why they found themselves in Turkish territory, the two Greek soldiers replied that they had lost their orientation due to heavy snowfall.