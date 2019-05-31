Physicists study a Black Hole’s hum in water swirling down a plug-hole?

When Black Holes merge and form bigger black holes, the whole Universe…hears about it!

Black holes are the Universe’s most jealously guarded secrets. We all want to know what’s going on inside such exclusive space clubs, yet the best we can do is stand outside and listen to the beat.

To do this, scientists host their own parties. Sure, these aren’t as fun as twisted pits of spacetime, but they’re as close as we’ll get to getting VIP treatment on a black hole‘s dance floor.

The Black Hole Laboratory at the University of Nottingham in the UK contains no bona fide black holes. What it does have is a rippling tank of water coloured with green dye and a hole to send it down.

Physicists from the lab and the Universidade Federal do ABC in Brazil recently used this setup to identify wave patterns in water circling a drain, which could help us understand the dulcet tones of a screaming newborn hole.

