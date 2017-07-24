Pierre Moscovici: A light at the end of tunnel for Greece

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Pierre Moscovici estimated Greece was finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel after many years of economic hardship. “Conditions of trust had to be created, something that was achieved. Was it really tough? Undoubtedly. Was it necessary? Yes”, he underlined. The Commissioner said Greece was at the centre of an economic and fiscal storm, but added that today things were much better, speaking to French radio station France Inter. The French politician, who is expected to visit Athens Monday and meet with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, expressed the opinion that the country now had hope. “Growth recovered, the job market is recovering, investments have returned”, he said. He went on to say that Greece had implemented 140 extremely harsh reforms pointing out out that conditions were finally in place for a solution to the debt problem. “We were responsible, we Europeans, for Greece,” Moscovici admitted, for the country to become “normal”, a country that has reformed, a country that has solid economic and social structures.”