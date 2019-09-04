Pineapple on Pizza? Liverpool players debate in hilarious video!

Liverpool FC TV released a second edition of “Everyday Dilemmas” with James Milner and Andy Robertson, and it was hilarious. Last year, we learned how these two took their tea. This year? Pizza and steak were on the menu.

The age-old question of whether pineapple goes with pizza was was put to the test. Yet again, the two took strong and opposing stances. Milly was quick out of the gates, affirming that he quite liked it. Robbo, on the other hand, was so offended by his teammate’s stance that he mockingly threatened to end the segment right there.

They then argued about what constitutes fruit, whether you’d have a pizza without tomatoes, or with oranges.