Pitbull attacks 10-month old baby

A 10-month old girl was transported to the Agia Sophia children’s Hospital on Monday night, after suffering an attack by the family’s pitbull.

The incident occurred on Monday in Fokida when the dog attacked the baby biting its face. The girl was initially taken to the children’s hospital in Patras before being urgently moved to Athens.

Doctors managed to stabilise the baby’s condition in Patras and put the child on a life support system before being taken to the Agia Sophia hospital. The baby will undergo surgery at the Aglaia Kyriakou hospital.