Plenty of fish ‘land’ in Amfilochia (amazing video)

The coastal front in Amfilochia, a town in the northwestern part of Aetolia-Acarnania in Greece was turned into a huge ‘open aquarium’, as plenty of aquatic species filled it.

With the north winds blowing, many fish were pulled by currents into the coast. The sea was teeming with tongues, murmurs, leeches, shrimp, skates, very large sea bream, cuttlefish, crabs, even an unlucky caprice with its striking blue fins, participate in this gathering.

The seagulls were having their own party, the fish almost came to the surface making the amount of seafood abundant. Enjoy them in the video of e-maistros.gr that follows…