PM Mistotakis calls on party members and Ministers to deposit 50% of salaries for 2 months to fight coronavirus

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged all his party’s MPs, as well as ministers and deputy ministers to waive half of their monthly salaries for the next two months and donate the money towards the fights against the coronavirus pandemic in a post he uploaded to his Facebook page.

“As the government first mobilised with bold measures against the pandemic, so to our country’s political figures must stand at the forefront of solidarity.

In a symbolic initiative, therefore, I urge all ND members as well as ministers and deputy ministers to deposit 50% of their salaries in the battle against the Coronos for the next two months. These funds will be directed to the special account for Covid-19.

We are all equal in the face of the health threat. But in the battle against it, everyone has to offer according to their own strengths. I am sure that the other parties will follow this option.”