PM Mistotakis expressed solidarity to France after terrorist attack

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 29, 2020

He tweeted in French

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his full support to France after the deadly terrorist attack outside a church in Nice by tweeting in French on his account.

Specifically, the Prime Minister stated: “I am deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in Nice. My solidarity with France is clear. We are united.”

 

