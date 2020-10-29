PM Mistotakis expressed solidarity to France after terrorist attack

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his full support to France after the deadly terrorist attack outside a church in Nice by tweeting in French on his account.

Specifically, the Prime Minister stated: “I am deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in Nice. My solidarity with France is clear. We are united.”

Profondément choqué par l’ attaque terroriste de #Nice. Pleine solidarité envers la France. Nous sommes unis. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) October 29, 2020

