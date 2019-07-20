PM Mitsotakis: A 22% reduction on ENFIA property tax from August

Τhe implementation of a key promises of New Democracy will be implemented earlier, in 2019 instead of 2020.

This was part of the announced schedule of the new government as announced by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

This concerns mainly the reduction of ENFIA property tax.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the reduction of ENΦΙΑ by 22%, on an average basis, starting from this August.