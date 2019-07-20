PM Mitsotakis: A 22% reduction on ENFIA property tax from August

The reduction in ENFIA will be seen in a few weeks by the 6.4 million property owners.
Specifically:
– For smaller properties the reduction will be 30%.
– ENFIA will go down 20% for the middle class of the country.
– For large real estate owners (worth more than 1 million) the decrease will be 10%.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis commitments for 2020:
– The tax on businesses is reduced to 20% in two phases: in September the reduction will be from 28 to 24% for 2019 incomes and for dividends from 10% to 5%.
– VAT on construction and capital gains tax on purchases and sales is suspended. A 40% tax deduction for the costs of energy, functional and aesthetic upgrading of buildings.
– The first tax rate for incomes of up to € 10,000 falls from 22% to 9%, while the maximum is also reduced.
– The Solidarity Fee and the Trade Fee are phased out.
– Insurance contributions are gradually decreasing from 20% to 15%, and VAT is reduced from 13% to 11% and from 24% to 22%.
International Center for Innovation in Drapetsona
A total of 204 acres at the Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona are transformed according to Mr. Mitsotakis into a metropolitan park that will host sports and artistic activities. At the same place an International Center for Innovation is established in cooperation with major technology companies abroad.
The space of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) is upgraded
A project that will upgrade and give a new glamor to the institution of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) and to the whole city of Thessaloniki has also been announced by the Prime Minister. According to the facilities of the TIF they are transforming into a modern and interactive green park that will give the exhibition “the glory it deserves for the foreign visitors and the commercial and cultural life of Thessaloniki”.