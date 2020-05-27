PM Mitsotakis: Greece to resume flights on June 15 from countries with same epidemiological data

Mitsotakis had a teleconference with eight leaders on how to proceed forward on the Covid-19 front

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday took part in the third video conference of the leaders of countries that addressed the first wave of the pandemic successfully, carrying out a first assessment of the efforts to restart the economy.

The eight leaders, whose countries are in the same stage of lifting lockdown, underlined that the results from the first weeks of resuming economic operations are good as the number of new infections is low. They also reported no epidemiological outbreak, despite the fact that the virus has not been eliminated, and an equally encouraging picture from the reopening of schools.

However, they also noted that the good epidemiological picture should not lead to a relaxation in terms of protection measures.

Mitsotakis briefed his counterparts on the Greek government’s plan to allow a resumption of flights to Athens for visitors from countries with similar epidemiological data on June 15.

Those participating in the conference call included Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, the premier of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babis, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

source amna.gr

