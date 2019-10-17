PM Mitsotakis in Brussels for EU Summit

The PM will table the issue of the refuge-migration crisis to his colleagues

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in Brussels today to initially attend the EPP group summit before taking part in his first EU summit as Greece’s Prime Minister.

Mitsotakis is expected to raise the pressing issue of the refugee-migration crisis to his EU colleagues by stressing the need for more equitable burden-sharing by other European countries.

He will also make it clear that the approach adopted by some some Member States that immigrant-refugee crisis does not pose a serious problem is unacceptable.

Furthermore, he will make reference to the 3,000-4,000 unaccompanied children hosted in Greece, noting that it would not be difficult for the partners to agree on a solidarity plan to address the issue.

The prime minister will also say that it is a priority for the government to speed up asylum procedures and return those not eligible for asylum to Turkey, adding that more assistance is needed by EU partners.

The matters to be included on the agenda at the Summit are Brexit, Turkey and its illegal drillings in the Cypriot EEZ and the situation ion Syria with regards to Turkey’s involvement.