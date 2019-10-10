PM Mitsotakis meeting with political leaders on Greek Diaspora voting right bill

The Greek PM is meeting with SYRIZA leader Tsipras at 11 am

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have successive meetings with political leaders on Friday to discuss the voting rights of the Greek Diaspora.

They are also expected to discuss current developments such as the refugee/migrant issue and Turkish provocations in the Aegean and Cyprus.

The leaders will attempt to find common grounds to facilitate the exercise of the right to vote for Greeks who are registered in the electoral roles from their foreign places of residence.

Mitsotakis will meet with the leader of SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras, at 11.00, the leader of the Change Movement’s parliamentary group, Fofi Gennimata, at 12:15, the secretary general of communist party KKE Dimitris Koutsoumbas, at 16.00, the leader of Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi), Kyriakos Velopoulos, at 16.45 and the leader of DiEM25 Yanis Varoufakis, at 17.30.