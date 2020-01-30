PM Mitsotakis to address football controversy in Parliament

He might announce measures for a total reshaping of the league

According to reports, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitostakis is expected to intervene on the developments in the country’s top football competition, the Superleague in parliament later on Thursday.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis will make statements on the issue following the controversy caused after a relevant athletic body decided league leaders PAOK and Xanthi should be relegated after they had had been judged to be implicated in multiple ownership.

He is reportedly expected to announce emergency measures in an effort to reshape football as a whole. The prime minister will speak in parliament as part of the debate on upgrading the defence agreement with the US.

On Friday, the Greek Parliament passed a law that saved PAOK from relegation, instead of providing the club be punished with a deduction of up to 10 points.