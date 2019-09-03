PM Mitsotakis to Dutch media: Refugee crisis concerns the whole of Europe

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited Dutch investors to trust Greece in an interview with Het Financieele Dagblad newspaper. He stressed that the country’s partners and international markets are now recognising that Greece has turned a new page noting: “I am here to make it clear that Greece has definitely overcome the crisis.”

Commenting on his official visit to the Netherlands and his meeting with his counterpart Mark Route, Mr. Mitsotakis pointed out that the new Greek government guaranteed stability and favoured reforms, especially with regards to abolishing obstacles to investments.

Asked about the recent rise in refugee-migration flows and whether the matter would be broached during the meeting with his Dutch counterpart, Mr. Mitsotakis stresses that “tackling this issue requires a European strategy. It is not reasonable for such a question to concern only certain countries.”

Going one step further, the Greek PM sent a clear message to countries refusing to participate in the common European effort, saying: “Anyone who wants the benefits of open borders of the Schengen Treaty should be ready to bear the consequences.”

Responding to a question about if he would call for an immediate reduction in Greece’s primary surpluses below the 3.5% level, the Greek PM noted this would be done only after confidence on the part of Greece’s European partners had been restored and the target for 2019 and 2020 was met.