PM Mitsotakis tours 84th TIF Fair

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the opening day of the 84th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on Saturday, where he toured the exhibition accompanied by TIF-Helexpo President Tassos Tzikas, Deputy Macedonia-Thrace Minister Theodoros Karaoglou, MPs and officials of the ruling New Democracy party.

Mr. Mitsotakis intially stopped by a set up by the national defence ministry, where Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, top brass officers officers of the armed forces and the Ministry’s political leadership greeted him.

The PM watched an exhibition put on by the special forces, which carried out a training drill with ropes.

Then, Mr. Mitsotakis stopped at the fire brigade’s stand, where Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis welcomed him. The Greek PM congratulated fire fighters on their “great effort” against the summer fires, while praising the contribution of Secretary-General for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias.

The prime minister’s tour of the exhibition continued, while he will soon be making an address at the inauguration of the pavilion of India, which is the honoured country at this year’s TIF.

Earlier, in a meeting with the management and staff representatives of fair organiser TIF-Helexpo, Mitsotakis said his government’s goal was to make TIF “one of the best exhibitions in the world” and noted the unique advantages offered to Thessaloniki by its presence.

source athens news agency