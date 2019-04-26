PM Tsipras in Beijing for China’s “Belt and Road” Summit

China’s presence in Greece through its investment by Cosco at the Port of Piraeus highlights the strategic importance China places on Greece

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is traveling to Beijing on Thursday to attend the “Belt and Road Initiative Forum II” initiative of China from April 25 to 27.

The initiative, which aims at regional collaborations and connectivity at the intercontinental level, will boost trade, investments and infrastructure projects between China and the countries which participate in it.

Tsipras, who is making his third trip to China in as many years, is expected to deliver an address during the opening of the forum on Friday, as well as during the country leaders’ round table discussion. The theme of the speech will be “Strengthening Connectivity to find New Ways of Development.”

Read more HERE