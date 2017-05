The historical memory of the Pontian Genocide remains alive, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras tweeted on occasion of National Memorial Day on May 19, for the ethnic cleansing of nearly 300,000 Pontian Greeks in the aftermath of the first World War between 1914-1923. “May 19 is a day of remembrance and respect to the Greeks of Pontos. It is also a constant reminder that people’s have to leave intolerance behind them, establishing relations of friendship and mutual respect”, Mr. Tsipras tweeted.