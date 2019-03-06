PM Tsipras proposes the speedy integration of immigrants to solve demographic problem

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras claimed bringing in more immigrants into the country could solve the demographic problem Greece was faced with.

“The integration of people coming from other countries here is not a threat but a wealth,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said during his speech to the House on the demographic problem.

Citing data from “Population Europe”, a Max Planck Institute, Mr Tsipras expounded his argument, claiming that “countries which, despite the recent upsurge of the extreme right, have in some cases integration policies in Europe, and more specifically immigrants’ naturalisation – whether for long-term residents permanently in the country or even more so for second- and third-generation immigrants – are projected in the coming years to reverse the bleak forecasts for the demographic problem, ie an increase in their population. Such countries are Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, Belgium. It is estimated that they will increase their population significantly by 2050, mainly because of their immigration policy.”

“I believe we are a country that should have national pride and national self-confidence and believe that the integration of people coming from other countries here is not a threat, but a wealth”, the prime minister concluded clarifying his party’s position in relation to immigrants entering the country.

He also added that the procedures for granting Greek citizenship to the two hundred thousand children born and raised here should be accelerated, while he blasted the major opposition party on their stance with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who showed his “Greek soul”.