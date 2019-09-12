Poet Nanos Valaoritis dies at 98

He was the great-grandson of famous poet Aristotle Valaoritis

Nanos Valaoritis, poet, critic, scholar, translator, essayist and novelist, one of the most important representatives of post-war surrealism in Greece, died at the age of 98 on Friday.

Born in Lausanne, Switzerland,on July 5, 1921, Nanos Valaoritis was the great-grandson of the poet Aristotle Valaoritis from the Ionian island of Lefkada. From his mother he was the grandson of Spetses shipowner and politician John Leonidas.

The news of his death was posted on his Facebook profile by publisher and poet Dinos Siotis.