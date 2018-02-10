Police raid house of New Democracy VP Adonis Georgiadis’s aide

Feb, 10 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Search took place upon orders of public prosecutor

The Greek financial police raided the house of an aide of New Democracy’s Vice-President, Adonis Georgiadis on Saturday morning.
According to information, the financial police conducted a search of the house owned by one of Mr Georgiadis’s assistants after a warrant was issued by a public prosecutor.

