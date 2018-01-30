Poll: 59% of Greeks against the use of term Macedonia by FYROM

The majority of Greeks are against the use of a compound name by FYROM that would include the constituent of “Macedonia”, according to a poll carried out by Pulse for Action 24 TV. More specifically, 59% of the respondents said “No” to agreeing to the use of the term Macedonia for FYROM, as opposed to 35% who agreed.

The data also showed that 65% of those asked believed rallies to support the Greek position were a positive thing, with 57% of SYRIZA voters agreeing with the sentiment. Only 24% said they had confidence in the handling of the matter by Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, while 32% responded they trusted the leader of major opposition party New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis more.