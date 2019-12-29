Pompeo to visit Cyprus in first week of January

Pompeo will be leaving the US just after New Year`s Day and will be back on January 8

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to visit Cyprus during the first week of January, as the last leg of a trip he will make to Asia, according CNA correspondent Apostolis Zoupaniotis.

The official announcement of the visit is expected to be made by the State Department on Monday. Pompeo will be leaving the US just after New Year`s Day and will be back on January 8.

According to well-informed sources in the US capital, US-Cyprus bilateral relations in light of the lifting of the arms embargo and the partnership pact on cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as Cyprus issue, will be on the agenda of the visit.

A bilateral agreement is expected to be signed, an issue that was discussed during Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides’ recent visit to Washington.

Mike Pompeo is expected to be received by the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades and Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. The US official is expected to meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Source: ibna