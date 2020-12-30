Pope Francis’ Instagram account appears to be liking X-rated model account

The model posted a screenshot on her account

Pope Francis’ Instagram account is being accused of liking another racy photo by an X-rated model.

“Hey thats me,” wrote Margot Foxx Tuesday as she shared a screenshot seemingly showing the pontiff’s verified Franciscus account among more than 2,500 liking a shot of her in a risque black bodysuit.

“The pope liked my picture that means i’m going to heaven,” wrote the self-styled “tiddy queen” and popular OnlyFans model.

It comes weeks after Natalia Garibotto, 27, said the pontiff’s verified account “liked” an image of her standing at a school locker with a white crop top and a skirt barely reaching her behind.

