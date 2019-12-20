Pope might (?) resign in 2020, sparking end times prophesy conspiracies

The Pope could resign in 2020, in what would be the final piece of a 900-year-old prophecy marking the end of the world, according to a source close to the Vatican leader.

The 83-year-old became head of the Catholic Church in 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI – a controversial move and the first of its kind in more than 500 years. However, a source close to the Pope claimed in 2013 that he would only serve for seven more years, stating he would follow in the footsteps of his predecessor as resign in 2020, treading the path for an ancient prophecy to be fulfilled. Journalist Austen Ivereigh is the former Director for Public Affairs of the previous Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor and works closely with the Vatican.

He said in 2013: “I don’t think there’s ever been any doubt that he will resign in 2020.

“He made clear from the beginning that he regarded Pope Benedict’s (XVI) act as a prophetic act of great modesty and he would have absolutely no problem in doing the same.

“What was interesting was he said to Mexican television in 2014 that he believed that he would have a short papacy of about five years.

