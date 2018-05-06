Porn Movie awards in Greece: Who won, who showed up! (photos-videos)

Hundreds of fans of erotic cinema gathered on Saturday night at the Olympic Stadium in at Faliro to enjoy the International erotic awards. For the first time in Greece, the well-known producer of Sirina, Dimitris Sirenakis, brought to Greece an array of famous porn stars from around the world in recognition of their contribution to the industry and to offer the fans a chance to meet them in person.

Dozens of scantily clad ladies won prizes and titles ranging from “Best Back Door” to “Best Girl on Girl” scenes. The entry tickets cost between 25 and 100 euros, depending on where the fns sat during the awards.

Greece’s most notable presence was Maria Alexandrou, while stars such as Amirah Adara and Tori Black were also there. Alexandrou won first frize for best Greek actress, while Amirah Adara won best European actress. As for Tori Black, she won the Best American American porn star.

Voula Vavatsi was awarded the best new actress award, while Apollonius picked up the respective title in the male category,

DimitrisXXX won the Best Stallion award, while Zafeiris got the best Greek actor award.

Rocco Siffredi, one the best known names in the industry, spoke to protothema.gr on the sidelines of the event. “I am very happy to be in Greece. Unfortunately, I have not managed to film in Greece with Greek actresses but it’s never too late. I believe that the effort made by Dimitris Sirenakis is very important for our industry and I hope today’s awards become an institution. Greece is a beautiful country with very beautiful people and very erotic.”