Porn star, 20, found dead (photos)

She was the fourth in the erotic industry in recent months

Porn star Olivia Nova, who rose to fame in the adult film industry in just a matter of months, has died at the young age of 20.



The Minnesota native was found dead in Las Vegas on January 7.

The cause of death is still not known, her agency, LA Direct Models, said in a statement released Monday.



On Christmas, Nova posted on Twitter that she was spending the holidays alone. The post said she wanted to ‘give a fan a call’ to ‘lift my spirits’.

Nova’s death comes less than a year after her boyfriend committed suicide. In a tweet earlier in December, she said he killed himself two days before her birthday in April.

Nova started acting in pornographic films in March of 2017.

Nova is the fourth porn star to die in recent months. August Ames, 23, committed suicide on December 6 while Turi Luv died in August from a drug overdose.

Shyla Stylez, 35, died in November and her cause of death is still unknown.

source: dailymail.co.uk