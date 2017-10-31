President Pavlopoulos’ opening speech on 2nd International Conference on Religious & Cultural Pluralism

Escalating tensions are not based on the so-called “clash of civilizations”, but on a fading course that such civilizations are going through

The official launch of the 2nd International Conference on “Religious and Cultural Pluralism and Peaceful Coexistence in the Middle East” was declared by the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopios Pavlopoulos.

Mr. Pavlopoulos underlined that war, conflicts and ongoing tensions constitute irrational phenomena, and we shall keep searching for better and more effective terms of multicultural respect and interreligious dialogue, as a means of preserving peace and humanism, which are the two main “archetypal traits”.

Furthermore, he said that the ongoing escalating tensions are not based on the so-called “clash of civilizations”, but on a fading course that such civilizations are going through, which disrupts their peace-making nature and the ability of such civilizations to co-exist and co-operate on an international level.

To conclude, he highlighted that the ongoing sociopolitical turbulence in the Middle East are highly alarming for the international community, as it is one of the causes for the migratory and refugee flows, which create the grounds for a global humanitarian crisis.

Source: thegreekobserver.com