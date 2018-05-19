President Pavlopoulos to Tsipras on FYROM talks: Wider consent needed on national issues

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras met with the President of the Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Saturday morning and briefed him on the recent talks in Sofia with FYROM PM Zoran Zaev on the name dispute.

“As you know, we are at a crucial stage in the negotiations with the neighboring country for a mutually acceptable solution,” Tsipras said in front of the cameras.

We are defending a national position that has been in place for two decades and is owned by the vast majority of political forces, especially those who have managed major issues, the Prime Minister added, stressing among other things: “We want to have a viable solution that will withstand time, we are not making hasty moves and we are defending the national line for a compound name for all uses”, noted the prime minister.

On his part, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, thanking the prime minister for the briefing, stressed the need for broader consent. “Political forces may have differences, but the national issues require the strongest possible consensus to withstand the time, and for Greece to have a greater bargaining power,” the President of the Republic said.