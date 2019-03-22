Priest in Motreal stabbed during mass

A priest in Montreal was stabbed during a morning mass at Saint Joseph’s Oratory, the city police reported. He was taken to hospital while the suspected attacker has been arrested.

According to the police, the suspect ran at Father Claude Grou from the back of the rectory and injured him with a sharp weapon.

The incident happened during mass and was captured on a livestream, Barbeau said. The police said Father Claude received “light” injuries of his upper body.

The reason for the assault has not yet been determined.