Prime Minister Tsipras talks on the phone with British PM May on Cyprus conference

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke on the phone with British Prime Minister Theresa May. The two officials discussed the ongoing conference on the Cyprus issue and agreed to support a sustainable and fair solution for Cyprus based on the UN resolutions as well as on the importance of a substantial progress in the current phase, according to an announcement issued by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ office.

Meanwhile, the secretary general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres will return on Thursday in the Conference on Cyprus that is being held in Crans Montana, Switzerland. The heads of all the involving parties in the conference confirmed the news.

“I hope that the progress made will justify his presence so that there are no expectations without substantial result,” Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades said on Wednesday commenting on Guterres’ return.

“We have agreed to follow a methodology with clear statements by the secretary general,” he noted adding that if everyone cooperates towards the same direction, progress can be achieved.

