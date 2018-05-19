Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding live (video)

Just before midday on Saturday May 19, Meghan Markle will make her way up the West Steps of St George’s Chapel, on her way to marry Prince Harry.

From Windsor to West Hollywood, millions of pairs of eyes will be watching as the American actress prepares to join the Royal family.

While 2,640 lucky invitees will enjoy the ceremony from within the grounds of Windsor Castle, some 100,000 visitors are expected to join the party in the town.

Many royal super fans have been braving the cold to sleep overnight in Windsor so they can get the best spot, including Doreen Hanrahan, who has been to almost every Royal wedding since the Queen’s in 1947.

source: telegraph.co.uk