Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding live (video)

May, 19 2018

Just before midday on Saturday May 19, Meghan Markle will make her way up the West Steps of St George’s Chapel, on her way to marry Prince Harry.

From Windsor to West Hollywood, millions of pairs of eyes will be watching as the American actress prepares to join the Royal family.

While 2,640 lucky invitees will enjoy the ceremony from within the grounds of Windsor Castle, some 100,000 visitors are expected to join the party in the town.

Many royal super fans have been braving the cold to sleep overnight in Windsor so they can get the best spot, including Doreen Hanrahan, who has been to almost every Royal wedding since the Queen’s in 1947.

source: telegraph.co.uk

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) removes the veil of US actress Meghan Markle (L) as they stand at the altar together before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (C) in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during their wedding ceremony. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Owen Humphreys

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and US actress Meghan Markle (L) stand at the altar together before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (C) in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during their wedding ceremony. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Owen Humphreys

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle arrive at the High Altar for their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle stand together for their wedding in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Dominic Lipinski

US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrives at the High Altar for their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland takes her seat in St George's Chapel for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Dominic Lipinski

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2nd L), looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales in St George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady

epa06749113 A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence shows Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (2-L), bridesmaids and pageboys arriving for the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. EPA/OWEN COOBAN / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Meghan Markle (R) and her mother, Doria Ragland, arrive for her wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF

Well-wishers wave flags as Meghan Markle is driven towards Windsor Castle on the Long Walk leading ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the West steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ben STANSALL

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wait in the chapel for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) arrive at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN

epa06748916 US actor George Clooney (C-L) and his wife, British human rights barrister Amal Clooney (C-R) arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. EPA/LAUREN HURLEY

