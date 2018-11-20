Problems with Facebook and Instagram

Facebook and Instagram are both having issues as users reported problems with the social media sites Tuesday morning.

According to downdetector.com, the East coast is reporting the most problems with Facebook in the United States, but issues are being reported globally as well. This is the second time this month users from all over have reported Facebook being down.

Instagram users were also reporting problems, according to downdetector.com.

Some of the problems with Facebook included not being able post status updates, the page not loading at all or loading very slow, not being able to send messages over Facebook’s separate Messenger app and some saying they received an error message indicating the site was doing maintenance, among other issues.

Instagram users reported the app not loading and showing an error message.

Users took to Twitter to report the outages, using the hashtags #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown.

source: abcactionnews.com