Proto Thema revelations lead to question in Greek parliament

Major opposition party New Democracy MP, and shadow Minister of Labour and Social Security Yiannis Vroutsis submitted a question to parliament regarding the payment of lump sum benefits to 253 beneficiaries by the state.

Following the uproar caused by the most recent revelations by Proto Thema newspaper that the government had violated standard procedures by paying out lump sums to political friends as a favour, the MP accused the competent Minister, Efi Achtioglou that she had violated state administrative regulations, which was “a serious penal violation as well as an issue of morality”.

Mr. Vroutsis called on the Minister to present the specific cases in parliament before he resorted to the judicial system. “This reveals the morals of this government”, Mr. Vroutsis said, adding there were gaps in the procedures with the specific beneficiaries receiving their payments ahead of others, which showed the government was doing political favours for its people.