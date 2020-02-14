Protothema presents a song by Manos Eleftheriou and George Dalaras about Vangelis Giakoumakis (video)

Protothema.gr exclusively brings to the Greek public the unreleased song based on a poem by Manos Eleftheriou called “In the Land of Innocent” dedicated to a young man whose life was cut short, Vangelis Yakoumakis.
The lyrics are performed by Miltos Paschalidis and George Dalaras.
The death of Vangelis Yakoumakis, a student at the Ioannina Agricultural School, 2015 brought to light the problem of bullying, a relatively unknown social issue in Greece.
The life and death of 21-year-old Vangelis inspired the great Manos Eleftherios three years before he passed away in 2018 to write about Vangelis:
“In the heavens, they will recognise who you were.
They know. The halo gold.
You will illuminate the nights of the people who will live
and have both death and light.”