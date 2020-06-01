Public transport fares in Athens and Thessaloniki cut

Τhe fares for the use of public transport in Greek capital, Athens, and its second-largest city Thessaloniki have been reduced as of Monday, to 1.20 euros from 1.40 euros in Athens and to 0.90 euros in Thessaloniki.
The reduction is the result of a lower VAT rate, which was cut to 13 pct for transport services for a five-month period between June 1 and October 31, 2020 as part of broader swathe of measures to support citizens, businesses and the tourism sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
source amna.gr