Pulse poll: ND leads with 19.5 points difference from SYRIZA

The ND-SYRIZA difference is one point smaller than in May, due to an increase in the percentage of the main opposition party from 22% to 23%.

The Prime Minister and President of ND Kyriakos Mitsotakis maintains an emphatic lead of 26 points against the leader of the main opposition, SYRIZA President Alexis Tsipras, on the question about the most suitable for Prime Minister with 50% against 24%, while 21% answered “neither”.

Surprisingly, 57% believe that the Prime Minister should reshuffle the government as a corrective move.

A total of 75% of the citizens consider the government’s stance towards the pandemic as “positively” or “rather positively”, while 19% see it as “negatively” or “rather negatively”.

Regarding the evaluation of Sotiris Tsiodras, 79% have a positive opinion and only 16% have negative opinion.

Around 44% are worried about the the relaxation of the measures regarding the coronavirus, while 27% say “moderate” and 20% state “little” worried.

Finally, 54% believe that the financial support measures are in a positive direction and 37% are expressing a negative opinion.