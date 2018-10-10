Putting the spotlight on the Mediterranean diet

The Brisbane-based nutritionists behind Two Greek Girls Cooking are getting ready to present the first Mediterranean Diet Expo this month

With a rise in obesity and chronic disease, so too have the number of fad diets promising a quick fix.

But the key is finding an option that is sustainable long-term, and while it requires effort on the individual’s part, for dietitians Desi Carlos and Lisa Peterson there really is no going past the good old Mediterranean Diet, after all, study after study continues to prove so.

With so much conflicting information out there, the pair behind Two Greek Girls Cooking is hoping to make things a lot clearer at The Mediterranean Diet Expo.

The first of its kind, the expo will be held at The Greek Club in Brisbane and will be a full day dedicated to understanding the advantages of the diet by learning more about the science behind it. A wide range of medical experts, including microbiologist Andrea Kazoullis and clinical psychologist Dorothea Vallianos will speak about the Mediterranean diet’s benefits in preventing diabetes, cancer, heart problems, brain diseases, digestive and blood disorders, and promoting total body health.

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of opportunity to taste test, with stalls set up to try local Greek produce, while the Greek Club’s restaurant Nostimo will be serving up healthy Greek food, wine and coffee, without skimping on flavour.

