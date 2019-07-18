Queen Elizabeth seeking chef for £22,000

The Chef will have to travel

The Royal Family is hiring a new chef to join the royal household’s kitchen, a new advert on the Buckingham Palace website shows.

The role, which is based at the Palace, is described as a hands-on role which requires the individual to deliver food ‘to the highest standards’.

Although it does not list specific royal family members, it thought to refer to the whole family as it involves travelling to other royal residences, and even offers a live-in option, with meals provided.

A salary package of £22,076.04 is offered, and the candidate is expected to prepare ‘diverse menus for a wide range of events’, working with ‘high quality ingredients’ and ‘joining an accomplished team of professionals’.

source: dailymail.co.uk