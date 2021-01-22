Real coach Zidane tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tested positive for the coronavirus. The news was posted on the Spanish club’s official Twitter account after it made an announcement.

According to the protocol, the 48-year-old coach will remain in quarantine for two weeks and his assistant, David Bettoni, will take over his duties until the Frenchman fully recovers and returns to the field.

also read

Twitter refused to remove child porn because it “didn’t violate its policies”, lawsuit says

When Leonardo DiCaprio tried hard not to look at Monica Bellucci’s boobs (vintage photo)